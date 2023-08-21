HamberMenu
Onam bonuses finalised for Supplyco staff

Government employees who have been working in Supplyco under deputation will also receive bonus in accordance with the rates announced by the government.

August 21, 2023 08:46 am | Updated 08:46 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
File picture of a Supplyco store

File picture of a Supplyco store | Photo Credit: K Ragesh

A meeting chaired by Food and Civil Supplies Minister G.R. Anil has finalised bonus for Supplyco employees.

Permanent employees who receive a monthly salary of up to ₹24,000 will receive a bonus at a rate of 8.33%. Permanent employees and others working on deputation basis who are not eligible for bonus will receive ₹2,750 as festival allowance, provided they have been in service for at least six consecutive months in the 2022-23 fiscal.

Daily wage and contract workers will receive a bonus of ₹3,750, provided they have worked for at least 180 days. Those who have worked for lesser periods will receive a proportionate bonus.

All Supplyco employees who have completed 180 days of service in the last financial year will also receive a gift coupon of ₹900.

