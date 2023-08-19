HamberMenu
Onam: 5 kg of free rice for mid-day meal students

August 19, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The General Education department will distribute 5 kg of free rice each to students included under the mid-day meal scheme this Onam.

The Director of General Education (DGE) has been given the permission to distribute the free rice. As many as 29.5 lakh students will benefit.

The rice will be distributed from the stocks available with the Kerala State Civil Supplies Corporation (Supplyco). Supplyco will transport the rice directly to schools.

Supplyco had been directed to complete the distribution by August 24, said a statement quoting Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty here on Saturday.

