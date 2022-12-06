On World Soil Day, Minister calls to create awareness among younger generation

December 06, 2022 04:04 am | Updated 01:56 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The younger generation should be aware of the importance of soil, Minister for Agriculture P. Prasad said on Monday, inaugurating the World Soil Day celebrations in Thiruvananthapuram.

This year, the celebrations centred on the theme ‘Soils: where food begins.’ Soil was important for life and a society which turned its back on soil moved towards diseases, Mr. Prasad said.

The State-level celebrations organised by the State Soil Survey and Soil Conservation department on the Institution of Engineers campus featured a ‘Mannu Bheeman,’ a giant human figure clutching a hoe crafted from soil.

District panchayat president D. Suresh Kumar presided over the event. S. Subramanian, director, Soil Survey and Soil Conservation department; Kerala State Disaster Management Authority member secretary Sekhar Kuriakose; and Kerala Agro Industries Corporation managing director K.G. Prathap Raj were present.

