On second day too, demolition goes as per plan at Maradu

Golden Kayaloram, the fourth illegal apartment complex in Maradu that was asked to be pulled down by the Supreme Court, was razed to the ground on Sunday afternoon.

It took a few seconds and 15 kg of explosives to bring down the 17-floor structure without leaving any impact on the nearby structures, including a Anganwadi building outside the compound wall of the apartment complex. Earlier in the day, multiple blasts triggered inside Jain Coral Cove reduced the biggest apartment complex among the four to rubble. Both the demolitions proved to be precision jobs as they left the nearby homes and other buildings untouched. All the blasts took place as planned, said R. Venugopal, the Deputy Chief Controller of Explosives, who oversaw the job.

H2O Holy Faith and Alfa Serene, the two other illegal structures, were knocked down on Saturday as ordered by the apex court.

Court talks tough

It required around nine months and some tough talking by the Supreme Court for the State government to act against the violations. Since its landmark judgement on May 8, 2019, the Supreme Court Bench headed by Arun Misra had closely monitored the implementation of its decision to demolish the four apartments that were constructed in violation of the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) rules.

The State government was forced to file a timeline for demolition after the court ordered the personal appearance of Chief Secretary Tom Jose and warned of serious repercussions. It was on an appeal filed by the Kerala Coastal Zone Management Authority against the High Court order the apex court passed the judgement.

Kapico is next

After the Maradu mission, the State government will soon have to chart out a plan for removing the 54 apartments of the Kapico Kerala Resorts built at Nediyathuruthu in Vembanad Lake.

A three-member Bench of the court had on Friday ordered its demolition after it was found that the apartment had violated CRZ rules.

On Monday, when the Supreme Court takes up the case, the counsel for the State government will make an oral submission about the Maradu demolition works. There will not be any written submission on the developments as the demolition was completed only by Sunday afternoon, said senior Environment Department officials.

Photos on demolition

The Ernakulam District Collector has been asked to despatch pictures of the demolition, which may be submitted to the court.

If asked, the government will also apprise the court of the progress achieved regarding the actions contemplated against other CRZ violations in the State, the official said.