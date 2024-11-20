On Palakkad bypoll day, Sandeep Varier visits Samastha chief amidst political turbulence in Kerala

Former BJP spokesperson Sandeep Varier, who joined the Congress a few days ago triggering heated political debates, met Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama president Syed Jifri Muthukoya Thangal at his house at Kizhisseri in Malappuram district on Wednesday (November 20, 2024) morning, on the day when Palakkad goes to polls.

Mr. Varier’s visit to the Samastha chief is viewed as having political significance, especially in the wake of the two controversial newspaper advertisements that the Left Democratic Front (LDF) placed on Tuesday by using the Sangh Parivar images of Mr. Varier.

The LDF used Mr. Varier’s old social media posts, which looked apparently “anti-Muslim”, on the front-page advertisements published in Siraj and the Suprabhatham newspapers. Suprabhatham is the mouthpiece of the Samastha headed by Mr. Jifri Thangal, and Siraj is the mouthpiece of the Sunni group headed by Kanthapuram A.P. Aboobacker Musliar.

Although the Samastha disassociated itself from the advertisement, the LDF advertisement on the eve of the polling in Palakkad evoked sharp criticisms for its intent and potentials for a possible communal division.

Mr. Jifri Thangal welcomed Mr. Varier at his house, and said he was happy about the courtesy visit. He said it was a good and welcome gesture.

Varier praises Samastha

Mr. Varier gifted the Sunni leader a manuscript copy of the Indian Constitution which he had treasured. Mr. Varier praised the Samastha for its “radiance and brilliance” in leading the Muslim community in Kerala.

Mr. Varier said he also had visited Nair Service Society (NSS) general secretary G. Sukumaran Nair.

Mr. Varier’s visit to Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) State president Syed Sadikali Shihab Thangal at his house at Panakkad last Sunday had invited criticism from the CPI(M) and the BJP, prompting Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to say that Mr. Sadikali Thangal did not have the qualities of his elder brothers and that he was behaving like a Jamat-e-Islami follower.

