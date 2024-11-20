 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

On Palakkad bypoll day, Sandeep Varier visits Samastha chief amidst political turbulence in Kerala

Former BJP spokesperson Sandeep Varier, who joined Congress a few days ago triggering heated political debates, met Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama president Syed Jifri Muthukoya Thangal at his house in Malappuram

Published - November 20, 2024 10:23 am IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Sandeep Varier (file)

Sandeep Varier (file) | Photo Credit: K K Mustafah

Former BJP spokesperson Sandeep Varier, who joined the Congress a few days ago triggering heated political debates, met Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama president Syed Jifri Muthukoya Thangal at his house at Kizhisseri in Malappuram district on Wednesday (November 20, 2024) morning, on the day when Palakkad goes to polls.

Mr. Varier’s visit to the Samastha chief is viewed as having political significance, especially in the wake of the two controversial newspaper advertisements that the Left Democratic Front (LDF) placed on Tuesday by using the Sangh Parivar images of Mr. Varier.

On election eve, LDF ad in Sunni papers sparks controversy

The LDF used Mr. Varier’s old social media posts, which looked apparently “anti-Muslim”, on the front-page advertisements published in Siraj and the Suprabhatham newspapers. Suprabhatham is the mouthpiece of the Samastha headed by Mr. Jifri Thangal, and Siraj is the mouthpiece of the Sunni group headed by Kanthapuram A.P. Aboobacker Musliar.

Although the Samastha disassociated itself from the advertisement, the LDF advertisement on the eve of the polling in Palakkad evoked sharp criticisms for its intent and potentials for a possible communal division.

Mr. Jifri Thangal welcomed Mr. Varier at his house, and said he was happy about the courtesy visit. He said it was a good and welcome gesture.

Varier praises Samastha

Mr. Varier gifted the Sunni leader a manuscript copy of the Indian Constitution which he had treasured. Mr. Varier praised the Samastha for its “radiance and brilliance” in leading the Muslim community in Kerala.

Mr. Varier said he also had visited Nair Service Society (NSS) general secretary G. Sukumaran Nair.

Mr. Varier’s visit to Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) State president Syed Sadikali Shihab Thangal at his house at Panakkad last Sunday had invited criticism from the CPI(M) and the BJP, prompting Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to say that Mr. Sadikali Thangal did not have the qualities of his elder brothers and that he was behaving like a Jamat-e-Islami follower.

Published - November 20, 2024 10:23 am IST

Related Topics

Kerala / politics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.