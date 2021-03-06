On International Women’s Day, women to run police stations in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram

06 March 2021 19:23 IST

Women commandos will be on duty in escort vehicles of the Chief Minister. Women commandos will also be deployed on security duty at the Chief Minister’s official residence, Cliff House.

Women police officers will assume the responsibilities of station house officers (SHOs) in police stations in the State on International Women’s Day on Monday. Women police personnel will also run a maximum number of police stations on the day.

State Police Chief Loknath Behera, in directions issued on Saturday, said that police stations that have women inspectors and police inspectors would be manned by women officers. If there were more than one sub-inspector in a police station, their services would be ensured in nearby police stations.

District police chiefs are directed to take steps to deploy women senior civil police officers and civil police officers in stations that do not have enough women officers.

Advertising

Advertising

Under the supervision of SHOs, these officers would interact with the public and look into their complaints. To the extent possible, public relations officers in the stations on the day should be women personnel.

CM’s security detail

On Monday, women commandos will be on duty in escort vehicles of the Chief Minister. Women commandos will also be deployed on security duty at the Chief Minister’s official residence, Cliff House, in the capital. Women police personnel will also be posted in highway patrol vehicles on the day.

Five women personnel in each district who have displayed excellence in areas such as Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS), crime investigation, beat patrolling, pink patrol and traffic regulation will be presented with prizes as part of the department’s women empowerment initiatives.