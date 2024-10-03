ADVERTISEMENT

On Gandhi Jayanti, cleaning drives abound

Published - October 03, 2024 05:53 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The beach clean-up organised at Vettucaud by Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST) and WWF-India on Wednesday:

Various organisations and institutions organised clean-ups in the district on Wednesday as part of the Gandhi Jayanti celebrations. A beach clean-up was organised at Vettucaud where 125 volunteers under the Swachhta Campaign 2024 by the Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST) and WWF-India. The 12 volunteer teams collected 19 sacks of waste, weighing 210 kg.

ADVERTISEMENT

The collected waste was audited by type and weight. Plastic wrappers accounted for a major share of the collected wastes (33.5 kg), followed by glass bottles (23 kg), paper waste (10.7 kg, clothes (10.5 kg) plastic carry bags (9.35 kg) and single-use plastics and styrofoam bowls (5.6 kg). Abandoned fishing gear parts weighing 5.5 kg, diapers and masks (4.75 kg), toys (1.05 kg), and miscellaneous wastes weighing 40.25 kg also part of the collected wastes.

Clinus Rozario L., ward councillor, Vettucaud, addressed the teams after the event. Renjan Mathew Varghese, State Director of WWF-India also addressed the gathering.

ADVERTISEMENT

The initiative by Swachh Bharat Abhiyan Implementation Committee of IIST, and Nirmaan, Social Outreach Club, IIST, was implemented on-ground by WWF-India in partnership with Indus Cycling Embassy, Sustera Foundation, and NCC Unit of All Saints College.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The cyclists of the Indus Cycling Embassy held a rally from Manaveeyam Veedhi to Vettucaud on Wednesday morning.

As part of Swachh Bharat Diwas celebrations, the NCC Thiruvananthapuram Group organised a cleaning activity at PMG, Palayam and LMS. The event was aimed at contributing to environmental sustainability. More than 1,000 NCC cadets of Army, Naval and Air wings participated in the event, a defence spokesperson said.

The cleaning drive organised by NCC Thiruvananthapuram Group on Wednesday:

Cine actor Jose along with Brigadier Anand, Group Commander, NCC Thiruvananthapuram Group, flagged off the campaign at University Stadium. Thomas Lawrence, CEO of Save Wetlands International Movement, Sudha S. Namboothiry, Defence PRO, and Commanding Officers of various NCC Battalions were also present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US