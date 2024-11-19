ADVERTISEMENT

On byelection eve, candidates reach out to voters in the Palakkad constituency

Published - November 19, 2024 10:58 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

Election officials collect polling materials at Government Victoria College in Palakkad on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: K.K. Mustafah

The three key contestants of the Palakkad Assembly byelection, Rahul Mamkootathil of the United Democratic Front (UDF), P. Sarin of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and C. Krishnakumar of the  Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), were busy reaching out to the voters personally on Tuesday, during the silent campaign.

ADVERTISEMENT

The election is taking place on Wednesday to find a replacement for Shafi Parambil, MP, in the Assembly after he vacated the seat following his win in the Lok Sabha election from Vadakara in April this year.

While Mr. Mamkootathil focused on Yakara and Murikkavu, his LDF rival Dr. Sarin chose to reach out to voters at Kadamkodu area. Mr. Krishnakumar covered Tharekad and Kalpathy areas.

ADVERTISEMENT

The candidates were keen to meet the voters in person at their houses and request their favour even as their respective party leaders were busy raising and parrying allegations even at the last moment of the campaign.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

In the last Assembly election held in 2021, the electoral fight in Palakkad was in focus because of the presence of veteran technocrat E. Sreedharan. As the BJP candidate, Mr. Sreedharan had given a tough fight to Mr. Parambil, who narrowly made it to the Assembly with a margin 3,859 votes.

In the current byelection, the three candidates are locked in an intense triangular fight for Palakkad. While the voters will cast their verdict on Wednesday, they will have to wait until Saturday to know the winner.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US