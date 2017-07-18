On a Ramayana trail

A pilgrim tourism circuit linking the four famous temples of Thriprayar Sreerama Temple, Irinjalakuda Koodalmanikyam Temple, Moozhikkulam Lakshmana Temple, and Payammal Shatrugna Temple will be launched with the assistance of the Central Tourism Department soon, Minister for Devaswom and Tourism Kadakampally Surendran has said.

The Minister was inaugurating the Ramayana Month celebrations of the Travancore Devaswom Board at a function held at the Anjaneya auditorium at Pampa on Monday evening.

Mr. Surendran said the life Rama was dedicated for the welfare of the people. The Ramayana upholds the ideals of sacrifice and renunciation. Those who have properly understood the philosophical essence of the Ramayana could seldom nurse any grudge or hatred towards anyone or anything, he said.

Presiding over the function, TDB president Prayar Gopalakrishnan said the Ramayana Month would be observed at the 1200-odd temples attached to the board. He said TDB would soon launch online booking facility for performing various ‘vazhipadu’ (offerings) at the Sabarimala Ayyappa Temple.

Kausalya Vandanam

Actor Kaviyoor Ponnamma, critic M. Leelavathy, and Pathanamthitta Collector R. Girija were honoured at the Kausalya Vandanam programme launched by the TDB as part of the Ramayana Month celebrations on the occasion.