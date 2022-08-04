Kerala

On a bicycle mission to protect soil

Special Correspondent Thrissur August 04, 2022 19:59 IST
Updated: August 04, 2022 19:59 IST

Sixteen-year-old Sahil Jha is on a mission to save soil for the future generations. A native of Kolkata, Sahil started his journey on May 1 on his bicycle. He will travel 25,000 km through various States in one-and-a-half years to convey the message of protecting the soil.

Sahil says the journey was motivated by a strong desire to spend his life doing something meaningful. The bicycle mission is to promote the Save Soil movement, which is supported by international agencies such as the United Nations.

Advertisement
Advertisement

During the trip, awareness programmes are organised in schools and colleges, and meetings are held with influential people and representatives of society to bring public attention to the issue.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

He has met Governor Mohammed Arif Khan, Agriculture Minister P. Prasad, Shashi Tharoor, MP, and Mr. Sujith Vijayan Pillai, MLA, during his trip. Sahil was in Thrissur for two days where he also met Mayor M.K .Varghese. He will now travel to Palakkad from Thrissur.

According to the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD), over 90% of the earth’s soil could become degraded by 2050, leading to catastrophic crisis worldwide, including food and water shortages, droughts and famines, adverse climate changes, mass migrations and unprecedented rates of species extinction, says Sahil.

This ‘soil extinction’ is a grave threat to the humanity now as our planet is losing the ability to grow food because of rapid soil degradation, he points out.

The Save Soil Movement seeks to galvanise citizen support across nations and empower governments to initiate policy-driven action to revitalise soil and halt further degradation. The movement aims to reach out to 3.5 billion people.

.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...