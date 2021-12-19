Omicron: time to extend surveillance to community

Need for stricter adherence to non-pharmacological interventions

It is high time the State shifted the focus of surveillance for Omicron virus variant from travellers to the community as the virus variant has already been identified in travellers from nations not deemed as “high risk” as well as their contacts.

Given the high vaccination background in Kerala, it is very much possible that the variant is already circulating in the community, resulting in plenty of mild or asymptomatic infections, which may not even be getting tested, experts pointed out.

“Focussing all our efforts on whole genome sequencing of samples from airports alone is a waste of resources as this will not help in estimating the basal prevalence of Omicron in the community or its growth trends. The variant is highly transmissible and can put a significant amount of stress on the health system. It thus calls for a fast response and a clear plan of action,” said Vinod Scaria, senior scientist, Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology, New Delhi.

The variant has high immune escape potential, evading both monoclonal antibodies and antibodies generated by vaccines or previous infection.

Vaccination, while it is still effective in reducing disease severity, may not be absolute. Now that the variant is already in the community and given that the doubling time is just two days, accelerating vaccination will in no way help reduce transmission speed, experts pointed out.

Also, with a significant degree of immune escape, much higher levels of re-infections are being seen with Omicron (8% to 9%) than Delta (around 1%). This means that the huge pool of vaccinated people are also susceptible to infection.

Rather than frantically going after vaccination drives, Kerala would do better by impressing upon the public, the importance of stricter adherence to non-pharmacological interventions such as masking (the emphasis being on high quality masks) and better ventilation, Dr. Scaria said during a discussion organised by the Health department here on Saturday.

It may be recalled that the Central team which visited Kerala last week had observed that while the mask usage in Kerala was high in public places, the same was observed more in the breach when it came to social gatherings.

The latest update issued by the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE), in the U.K., where Omicron-led hospitalisations have been rising steeply, said that “precise vaccine efficacy against severe disease and death from Omicron remains uncertain due to the small numbers of severe outcomes to date. Duration of vaccine efficacy also remains uncertain.”

SAGE has warned that nosocomial transmission (within hospitals) is a huge risk with Omicron and that additional measures may need to be put in place.

Epidemiologists here have suggested that rather than blindly sequencing random samples, clinicians should have a role in deciding which samples should be sent for genomic sequencing (samples may be chosen on the basis of severity or any unusual symptoms) so that one can identify specific symptoms linked to Omicron

“Going forward, whether the reality will play out exactly as the Delta template or not is not known yet. A cautious and calibrated approach, with a firm ear to the ground is what is needed,” a public health expert said.