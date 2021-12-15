Omicron scare: How pandemic protocol is going off the rails for train commuters in Kerala

Trains in Kerala have been witnessing a surge in passenger volume of late, with crammed compartments leaving hardly any option for commuters to follow the pandemic protocol

Amidst Omicron scare, general and season ticket train travellers are facing a tough time as social distancing compliance goes for a toss in de-reserved coaches.

Trains, including Intercity, Vanchinad and Venad Express, have been witnessing a surge in passenger volume of late, with crammed compartments leaving hardly any option for commuters to follow the pandemic protocol.

Passengers claim that the current services are insufficient to handle the crowd as remote working and virtual classes have largely come to an end. “Only very few general coaches have been restored and most of us are forced to stand for hours. Inside trains, there is zero social distancing, especially during peak hours. During boarding and disembarking, commuters push their way in and out,” says B. Rohini, a passenger.

According to Friends on Rails, a collective of daily passengers, by the time Vanchinad Express reaches Kottayam in the morning, the seats will be full. “The Railway authorities are ignoring the complaints of commuters who are forced to travel standing on aisle, steps and toilet corridor. Now we know that enforcing social distancing norms for so long was nothing but an eyewash and their only priority is profit. It is unfortunate that the government and the people’s representatives are neglecting our plight, while other nations are taking all precautions against Omicron,” said J. Liyons, secretary.

Restoration awaited

Passengers also point out that the Railway authorities are yet to restore some MEMU and passenger services that were operating before the pandemic. Disallowing general coaches in trains such as Maveli and Sabari Expresses that are depended on by office-goers is another reason for the rush, they point out.

Apart from cutting passenger benefits, including concessions for senior citizens, several passenger services were stopped due to COVID-19. The new schedule prepared without considering the convenience of passengers has aggravated the situation, they add.

“The Railway authorities are exploiting the COVID-19 situation. We feel this is an attempt to gradually alienate passengers and thereby facilitate privatisation of the Railways,” said Mr. Liyons.