Omicron: Kollam district in Kerala begins preparations to combat possible threat

KOLLAM

30 November 2021 19:38 IST

The district authorities have instructed the Health officials to complete the second dose of vaccination as the variant is deemed more contagious, and a special action plan will be launched for achieving the target

In the wake of the new SARS-CoV-2 variant Omicron, the Kollam district administration has commenced extensive preparations to combat any possible threat.

The district authorities have instructed the Health officials to complete the second dose of vaccination as the variant is deemed more contagious, and a special action plan will be launched for achieving the target. A team headed by the District Medical Officer will formulate the plan, while panchayat-level preventive measures will be strengthened.

Those arriving from other States will have to register on the COVID-19 Jagratha portal. The police and the health officials and the local authorities have been asked to closely monitor them.

District Collector Afsana Parveen has issued directions to ensure crowd control measures at celebrations organised at places of worship. Only 100 people are allowed to attend indoor functions, while 200 persons can attend ceremonies held outdoors. Protocol compliance will be made a priority.

More vaccine centres

Kollam Mayor Prasanna Ernest has demanded setting up of more vaccination centres to expedite vaccine administration. The authorities are also planning to reintroduce the COVID-19 containment and preventive measures implemented in the earlier phases of the pandemic.

Ms. Earnest said the Kollam Corporation has already started preparations, and the COVID first line treatment centre (FLTC) currently functioning at the hockey stadium should be shifted to a more convenient location. The Police Department will strengthen protocol enforcement, including the use of masks, while public places will be closely monitored.

According to Health officials, the test positivity rate (TPR) in Kollam district has come down and more rapid response teams (RRT) will be formed as part of intensification of preventive measures. Since several countries, including the U.K., South Africa, Brazil, Bangladesh, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Singapore, Hong Kong and Israel, have reported Omicron cases, additional restrictions will apply to those arriving from these nations.

Screening at airports and a seven-day quarantine are mandatory even if they test negative. Those testing positive will be isolated and their test samples will be sent to at Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology in Thiruvananthapuram for genome sequencing.