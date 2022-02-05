Omicron: Kerala government issues new COVID-19 testing norms for international travellers

Thiruvananthapuram

05 February 2022 21:32 IST

All travellers to the State to undergo symptom surveillance

Kerala has issued new guidelines for international travellers in the context of the SARS-CoV2 variant Omicron.

Accordingly, all international travellers to the State, irrespective of the duration of their stay, will undergo symptom surveillance. If they develop symptoms, they will undergo RT-PCR testing at their own cost and undertake further action as per test results. However, random testing of 2% of international travellers currently done by the State will continue.

Home quarantine is advised for international travellers. They should continue self-monitoring for seven days from the date of arrival, and if they develop symptoms, should undergo testing. The samples of all international travellers who are tested RT-PCR positive will be sent for whole genomic sequencing.

The Health department advises COVID-19 testing using rapid antigen test on the eighth day of arrival for the safety of the travellers.