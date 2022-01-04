Omicron: govt. restricts numbers at functions

Thiruvananthapuram

04 January 2022 19:24 IST

75 for indoor events and 150 outdoor

On Tuesday, the State government limited the number of persons attending indoor events to 75 given the spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus.

A pandemic review meeting chaired by the Chief Minister also decided to restrict the number of persons attending an outdoor event to 150.

The restrictions will apply to marriages, burials, and social and political events. The government also decided to step up vigil for flu symptoms at airports.

The government also urged the next of kin of COVID-19 victims to apply for ex gratia.

The government has so far counted 181 Omicron cases in Kerala. It has fully vaccinated 80% of the populace.

An estimated 15.43 lakh children are eligible for double vaccination. The Health department has vaccinated at least 2% of the number. It has sufficient stocks of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The department will soon formalise a protocol for those in COVID-19 quarantine at home because of the spread of the Omicron variant.