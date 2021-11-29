Omicron COVID-19 variant alert: Preventive measures tightened in Kerala’s Alappuzha district

ALAPPUZHA

29 November 2021 19:23 IST

A control room has been opened at Alappuzha District Medical Office to ensure close monitoring of those returning from overseas and to dispel doubts about the new variant

In view of reports of the Omicron coronavirus variant in several countries, a meeting chaired by District Collector A. Alexander on Monday decided to tighten surveillance and preventive measures in Alappuzha district.

A control room was opened at the District Medical Office to ensure close monitoring of those returning from overseas and to dispel doubts about the new variant. Mr. Alexander said that though there was no cause for concern at present, people should strictly follow the disease prevention measures and protocols. District Medical Officer Jamuna Varghese urged people to wear masks, use sanitiser and ensure social distancing.

Mandatory quarantine

Officials said that those returning from abroad should strictly observe the 14-day mandatory quarantine even if their RT-PCR test conducted on arrival at airports returned a negative report.

Those in home quarantine will have to undergo a retest on the eighth day. However, they will still have to complete the mandatory quarantine period even if tested negative.

While in home quarantine, the returnees are requested to avoid contact with other members of their family. Those who are yet to be vaccinated against COVID-19 should immediately receive the jab, said an official.

The control room can be contacted on 7593830447 between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.