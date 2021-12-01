Omicron alert: Kerala puts in place quarantine norms for travellers coming from high-risk nations

Thiruvananthapuram

01 December 2021 21:18 IST

All districts have been directed to ensure that those arriving from abroad and high-risk nations are strictly following the new quarantine regulations in view of the Omicron variant of coronavirus, said Health Minister Veena George on Wednesday.

As directed by the Union Health Ministry, those coming from high-risk nations have to undergo seven-day quarantine, followed by seven-day self-observation, while those from other nations have to be on 14-day self-observation. Health department officials have been posted at all airports to help travellers coming into the State.

Contact tracing

If at all anyone tests positive for COVID-19, contact tracing would be done and a contact list prepared. In case anyone has not taken the vaccine, they should be asked to do it immediately, she said.

Home quarantine essentially means room quarantine and those arriving from abroad should confine themselves to a bath-attached room. They should undergo an RT-PCR test after the seventh day.

For clarifications, contact Health department’s helpline Disha 104, 1056, 0471 2552056, 2551056.