Oman Air resumes Muscat service from Thiruvananthapuram

October 01, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Oman Air has resumed direct flight service from Thiruvananthapuram International Airport to Muscat, said a release issued by the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport here on Sunday. 

The service will be available on Sunday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday. On Sunday and Wednesday, the flight will arrive here at 7.45 a.m. and depart at 8.45 a.m. On Thursday, it will arrives at 1:55 p.m. and depart at 4:10 p.m. On Saturday, the arrival is at 2:30 p.m. and departure at 3:30 p.m.

A Boeing 737 aircraft with a capacity of 162 passengers, including 12 business class, has been pressed into operation. The number of services will be increased soon, said the release.

