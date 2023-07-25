ADVERTISEMENT

Oman Air flight lands back at Karipur after technical snag

July 25, 2023 08:12 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

An Oman Air flight that took off from Calicut International Airport, Karipur, on Tuesday morning returned to the airport following a technical snag. Airline officials said that the flight had problems in receiving the weather data from the ground. However, they did not elaborate.

The flight with 162 passengers on board took off from Karipur for Muscat at 9 a.m., but returned and landed safely back at the airport after holding for about an hour. Airport officials said that all passengers were safe.

