Omallur Shankaran takes charge in Pathanamthitta

Raji P. Rajappan elected vice president of the panchayat

Senior CPI(M) leader Omallur Shankaran and Raji P. Rajappan of the CPI have been elected respectively as the president and the vice-president of the Pathanamthitta district panchayat .

In an election held to the 16-member council on Wednesday, Mr.Shankaran won 12 votes while C.Krishnakumar, a candidate fielded by the United Democratic Front, received just four votes.

District Collector P.B. Noohu, who was also the presiding officer, administered the oath of office to Mr.Shankaran, who in turn, administered the pledge to the vice-president.

Soon after swearing in, Mr.Shankaran informed that the first meeting of the District panchayat council would be held on January 5. On the occasion, he also carried out the distribution of financial assistance on behalf of the Kerala State Literacy Mission to the family of a Prerak, who died recently.

Mr.Shankaran , who represents the Elanthur Division, is slated to handover the post to Sreenadevi Kunjamma of the CPI after three years.

The KC(M), meanwhile, will take over the position from Ms.Kunjamma in the fifth year of the council.

Ms.Rajappan, who represented the Anikkadu division, has been an active member of the CPI for the past one-and-half decade. As per an understanding within the Left Democratic Front, the post of the vice-president will be shared between the CPI, KC(M) and the Janata Dal (S) for a term of one year each while the CPI(M) will hold the post in the last two years.