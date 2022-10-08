Olympians honoured at alma mater Vimala College

Jincy Phillip and Bobby Aloysius among those honoured

Alumnae Reunion programme under way at Vimala College, Thrissur, on Saturday | Photo Credit: K.K. NAJEEB

Vimala College, Thrissur, in its Alumnae Reunion - 2022 function on Saturday, honoured its alumni, including Olympians Jincy Phillip and Bobby Aloysius.

The college, which gives high priority to sports events, has produced a line of sports stars, who rose into international fame. The Illustrious alumni of Vimala College included Olympians Anju Bobby George, Bobby Aloysius, Jincy Phillip, K.C. Rosakutty and Manjima Kuriakose; in addition to many International, national, State and University-level players across various sports disciplines.

Dronacharya Award winning Athletics coach T.P. Ouseph and retired physical education teachers of the College, Anne Mary Varghese and Mary Antony, were honoured at the function.