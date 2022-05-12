Oldest naval air station celebrates 69th anniversary

KOCHI

INS Garuda, the oldest air station of the Indian Navy which is located at the Naval Base here, celebrated its 69th anniversary on Wednesday.

The history of INS Garuda dates back to 1941 when an airfield was set up in Kochi to support the Royal Air Force activities. In 1943, the airfield was established as a Royal Navy Air Station to support Royal Navy ships. In October, 1952, the Air Station was rechristened Venduruthy II and on May 11, 1953, it was commissioned as INS Garuda by Mahavir Tyagi, the then Defence Minister.

Commodore V.B. Bellary, Commanding Officer, INS Garuda, hosted the anniversary celebrations at the Naval Base for the entire unit and their families.