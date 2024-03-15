Old book vendors at Palayam in Thiruvananthapuram face an uncertain future

March 15, 2024 10:03 pm | Updated 10:03 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

For the past three decades, A. Sabeer has spent his days in a small square space around which stand like walls, books of all kinds with a little pathway at the front for eager customers to walk in. On either side of his old books shop are around 30 other similar shops which have been a refuge for students who could not afford expensive textbooks or the works of their favourite authors.

But now, these line of shops, functioning out of makeshift facilities near the State Central Library at Palayam in the capital, are facing an uncertain future with the Kerala Road Fund Board (KRFB) issuing eviction notices to them as part of Smart City project-related developmental works. According to the book vendors, the officials have over the past couple of months served three notices, without ever giving even a suggestion of an alternative location.

“Initially, they asked us to move a little inside to construct a new drain and footpath. We complied to that request as they had promised that our business will not be affected. After that work was completed, they asked us to shift our shops entirely. They seem to have plans to develop this street in a manner similar to the Manaveeyam Veedhi, but no concrete plans have been given. But, what is the meaning of a smart city, if it doesn’t have a space for books? This is the only place in the city where people can get books of all kinds at affordable rates,” says Mr. Sabeer.

A total of 31 book vendors are part of the business here, with each shop having 2-3 staff. Some of the staff members are involved in the field work of collecting and transporting books for sale here. Over the years, they have been shifted to various locations in and around Palayam, before they ended up at the current location over 10 years ago. All of the vendors have identity cards provided by the Thiruvananthapuram city Corporation. According to the vendors, the officials have hinted at shifting them to vending carts used by fruit vendors, but none of them are keen on the idea, especially due to lack of space.

City Corporation officials say that the KRFB’s proposal to move the vendors has not been implemented yet as an alternative location was not identified.

According to KRFB officials, the plan is to widen the footpaths further and pave them path with tiles, but said that it is not part of the board’s responsibility to find an alternative location for the vendors.

