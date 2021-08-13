Kerala

Old Aluva-Munnar road to be reopened

Public Works and Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas told the Assembly on Friday that the old Aluva-Munnar road would be reopened to give a boost to tourism.

The distance between Kothamangalam and Munnar is just 60 km along the old road, which was constructed by the erstwhile Travancore royalty. It touches upon Kothamangalam, Thattekkad, Kuttampuzha, Pooyamkutty, Tholnada, Kunchiyaru, Karinthiri, Perumbankuthu, and Mangulam before ending at Munnar.

While the road was partially damaged in the floods of 1924, more recently the Forest Department blocked traffic along the road which was being used by the people of Kurathikkudy and Njandukulam.

Mr. Riyas said the issue would be taken up with the Forest Minister. While the PWD is the custodian of the old road, the stretch between Perumbankuthu and Munnar does not belong to the department. The Thattekkad-Kuttampuzha stretch is getting renovated under the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB).


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Roads and Rails
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 13, 2021 11:41:18 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/old-aluva-munnar-road-to-be-reopened/article35904087.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY