Old Aluva-Munnar road to be reopened

It is aimed at giving a boost to tourism, says Minister

Public Works and Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas told the Assembly on Friday that the old Aluva-Munnar road would be reopened to give a boost to tourism.

The distance between Kothamangalam and Munnar is just 60 km along the old road, which was constructed by the erstwhile Travancore royalty. It touches upon Kothamangalam, Thattekkad, Kuttampuzha, Pooyamkutty, Tholnada, Kunchiyaru, Karinthiri, Perumbankuthu, and Mangulam before ending at Munnar.

While the road was partially damaged in the floods of 1924, more recently the Forest Department blocked traffic along the road which was being used by the people of Kurathikkudy and Njandukulam.

Mr. Riyas said the issue would be taken up with the Forest Minister. While the PWD is the custodian of the old road, the stretch between Perumbankuthu and Munnar does not belong to the department. The Thattekkad-Kuttampuzha stretch is getting renovated under the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB).