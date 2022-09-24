Old age home in Kollam bags govt. award

The Hindu Bureau
September 24, 2022 23:03 IST

Government Old Age Home, Inchavila, Kollam, has bagged the Vayo Sevana Puraskaram instituted by the Social Justice Department for the best old age home in the State. The award has been declared by Minister for Higher Education and Social Justice R. Bindu. The award will be handed over on October 1 during International Day of Older Persons observance in Thrissur. The home that accommodates over 100 residents has many facilities including library-cum-reading room, yoga room, recreation hall, food court for group dining, mini gymnasium, memory clinic, in-house pharmacy, laboratory facility, landscaped garden, physiotherapy room, and conference hall.

