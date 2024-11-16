OISCA summit comes up with Calicut Declaration to protect environment

The OISCA Global Summit 2024 which began at the Indian Institute of Management - Kozhikode (IIMK) on Saturday (November 16) came up with a Calicut Declaration in which the participants of the seminar on ‘Environment and Climate Sustainability’ affirmed their collective responsibility to protect and preserve the earth’s ecosystems for current and future generations.

Recognising the urgent need for transformative action to address the escalating challenges of climate change, biodiversity loss and environmental degradation, the participants expressed their commitment to adopting sustainable practices, fostering innovation and strengthening global cooperation to ensure a resilient and healthy planet.

The summit was earlier inaugurated by Justice Devan Ramachandran of the Kerala High Court, who in his address called upon all individuals to contribute towards bringing a change in the current climate crisis by changing their perceptions and realise that nature’s resources were not just for humans but to maintain the delicate balance of environment.

He also highlighted how the judiciary is playing an active part in safeguarding the environment citing an example of a ban on plastic in and around ‘Sabarimala’, which was passed recently.

In his presidential address, IIMK director Debashis Chatterjee said that hosting the OISCA International Global Summit aligned with IIMK’s mission to foster environmental stewardship and global collaboration. OISCA International president Etsuko Nakano recounted the inspiring journey of over six decades of OISCA in creating a community of environmental crusaders. She said that the best way to mitigate challenges emerging out of environment and climate sustainability is through ‘Co-operative action’.

K. Jayakumar, founder president of the OISCA South India Chapter and former Chief Secretary of Kerala, in his keynote address spoke about the importance of environmental protection and spreading ecological values. He urged the young members of the audience to adopt a ‘sustainable lifestyle’ to counter the unchallenged march of ‘consumption’ that is the root cause of disrupting the rhythm of nature.

OISCA International vice-president Yasuki Nagaishi and secretary general Fumio Kitsuki also addressed the gathering. Around 400 delegates including participants and members of OISCA from Japan, Sri Lanka, Nepal and Taiwan too attended the event.

