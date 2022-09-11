Oisca-Milma quiz for high school students

The Kerala Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (Milma) and the Oisca International will jointly conduct a quiz championship for high school students in the State on nature related topics. Students from State, CBSE and ICSE can attend the quiz named Oisca Milma Green Quest 2022.

The championship will be held in three phases. The initial phase will be a district-level competition to be held in online mode. A school can send only one team of two students. School teams will have to register online for participation. The registration will be open until September 20.

The second and third phase will be off-line. Two top teams selected from each district will compete in the semi-final rounds to be held in north, central and south zones of the State. Two top teams from each zone will compete in the final to be held at Palakkad.

The winners will get cash prizes to the tune of ₹1 lakh sponsored by the Milma, and certificates issued by Oisca International, Japan. There will also be sponsored study tours for the winners.

For online registration, candidates can contact the organisers at 7012144406 or 9447442486.