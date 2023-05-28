Oil tanker crew held hostage in Nigeria gain freedom, start sailing to Cape Town

May 28, 2023 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - KOCHI

Families of the crew members of oil tanker Heroic Idun, who have been held in custody at a Nigerian port since early August 2022, are a relieved lot with news reaching here that the crew members have finally been given their freedom.

Information reaching here said that the crew members are now sailing to the port of Cape Town in South Africa before flying home. Among the 26 crew members, 16 are Indian nationals. There are three crew members from Kerala, of whom two are Kochiites and the other hails from Kollam.

Metilda Paulose, wife of Sanu Jose from Kadavanthra, who is among the crew sailing to Cape Town, said she spoke to her husband on Sunday morning. She expressed great happiness at the development. Ms. Paulose said that according to information reaching here, there was a delay in the crew members getting their passports back after a Nigerian court had ruled them innocent of oil smuggling.

A message from Mr. Sanu Jose circulated here on Sunday morning said that the vessel had been released and they would leave “in a few hours”. “See you soon”, he added, as he thanked all the support group members, who took their message to a wider audience.

The crew members were set free by a Nigerian court towards the end of April. They were expected to reach home earlier this month after completing the formalities.

Mr. Sanu Jose has been working in the shipping industry since 2006. He has two small children and other family members, who eagerly await his return after nearly a year of anxious wait and uncertainties.

The Heroic Idun was taken into custody by Equitorial Guinea naval personnel after it was accused, disputedly, of trying to smuggle crude oil. The vessel and crew were then taken to a Nigerian port, where they were held. Authorities in India had held negotiations with the African country regarding the release of the crew. The matter went to a court in Nigeria, which set the crew members free towards the end of April.

In addition to the Indian crew members, there are eight Sri Lankans, a Polish national and a Filipino among those who were detained in the African country. According to reports, organisations looking after the welfare of seafarers have been in touch with the sailors till they were taken over by the Nigerian armed forces.

