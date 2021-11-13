Offline classes start for IX, Plus One tomorrow

Thiruvananthapuram

13 November 2021 19:43 IST

Offline classes for Plus One and class IX students will begin in the State on Monday. Circulars have been issued to Principals to make arrangements for the same.

As all students who have taken Plus One admission are likely to reach schools on Monday, Principals have been asked to exempt Plus Two students from school that day. Students and parents should avoid crowding on school premises, the circular said.

On the first day, Plus One students should be divided into groups as per the guidelines, and given instruction about the days they should attend school classes.

In places where more Plus Two batches were allowed, new arrangements have to be made when Plus One students too reach the schools.

Vocational higher secondary Plus One students too will reach schools on Monday. They will be informed about the batches on specified days, timetable, COVID-19 guidelines to be followed outside school, and so on.

Guidelines issued by the Government should be followed strictly.

Class IX students will also reach schools on Monday. In-person learning for students from classes I to VIII and X and XII are already under way. Though physical classes for class VIII were to begin on Monday, these had to be advanced owing to the National Achievement Survey in schools on Friday.