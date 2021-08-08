Offline classes for Classes IX to XII in Lakshadweep from today

KOCHI

Regular classes for students in Classes IX to XII at schools in Lakshadweep will begin on Monday, says a circular issued by the Directorate of Education, Lakshadweep Administration.

The circular says the written consent of the parent is necessary. It also says all schools have to follow a standard operating procedure (SOP) to ensure the safety of students and others. A school inspection team comprising principal, headmaster (HM) or assistant HM and two senior teachers should be set up, says the circular issued by Rakesh Singhal Danics, Director of Education on Saturday.

As per schedule, Classes IX and XII will function on all working days from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. while Classes X and XI will function from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

