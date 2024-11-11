ADVERTISEMENT

Officials violating service rules will face action, says Revenue Minister

Published - November 11, 2024 07:14 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Minister was responding to questions by mediapersons in connection with the recent Facebook posts by IAS officer N. Prasanth against his senior colleague A. Jayathilak

PTI

Government officials are bound to act in accordance with service rules and procedures, and those who violate them will face stringent action, Revenue Minister K. Rajan has said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minister was responding on Monday to questions by mediapersons in connection with the recent Facebook posts by IAS officer N. Prasanth against his senior colleague A. Jayathilak, which had sparked controversy in the State.

‘Utmost seriousness’

Without naming any officials, Mr. Rajan said the government was viewing the matter with “utmost seriousness” and the Chief Secretary would soon submit a report in this regard. “The Chief Minister will decide on further action,” he said. The government would take an unbiased stand on the issue, he added.

Mr. Prasanth, Special Secretary, Department of Agriculture Development and Farmers’ Welfare, recently took to Facebook to accuse Mr. Jayathilak, Additional Chief Secretary, of “orchestrating baseless” news reports against him. In his post, Mr. Prasanth alleged that Mr. Jayathilak had become a ‘special reporter’ and was working to undermine him by spreading unfounded allegations through the media.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The issue cropped up following a media report that alleged lapses on Mr. Prasanth’s part, claiming that several crucial files from Unnathi — an initiative dedicated to the welfare of Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) — had mysteriously gone missing during his tenure as its CEO. The report also claimed that Mr. Jayathilak had submitted a report in this matter to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US