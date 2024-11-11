Officials violating service rules will face action, says Revenue Minister

Government officials are bound to act in accordance with service rules and procedures, and those who violate them will face stringent action, Revenue Minister K. Rajan has said.

The Minister was responding on Monday to questions by mediapersons in connection with the recent Facebook posts by IAS officer N. Prasanth against his senior colleague A. Jayathilak, which had sparked controversy in the State.

‘Utmost seriousness’

Without naming any officials, Mr. Rajan said the government was viewing the matter with “utmost seriousness” and the Chief Secretary would soon submit a report in this regard. “The Chief Minister will decide on further action,” he said. The government would take an unbiased stand on the issue, he added.

Mr. Prasanth, Special Secretary, Department of Agriculture Development and Farmers’ Welfare, recently took to Facebook to accuse Mr. Jayathilak, Additional Chief Secretary, of “orchestrating baseless” news reports against him. In his post, Mr. Prasanth alleged that Mr. Jayathilak had become a ‘special reporter’ and was working to undermine him by spreading unfounded allegations through the media.

The issue cropped up following a media report that alleged lapses on Mr. Prasanth’s part, claiming that several crucial files from Unnathi — an initiative dedicated to the welfare of Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) — had mysteriously gone missing during his tenure as its CEO. The report also claimed that Mr. Jayathilak had submitted a report in this matter to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.