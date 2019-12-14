A high-level meeting convened by Minister for General Education C. Raveendranath here on Saturday decided to adopt stern measures to streamline the functioning of the department.

The Minister directed officials to carry out inspections in schools. District and sub-district education officers would be required to report on the safety measures and condition of toilets in schools. District-level Education Department offices would be monitored and steps taken to improve their functioning.

Officials were asked to report the vacancies of teaching and non-teaching staff for the current year and the next academic year for recruitment by the Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC). The meeting decided to carry out a district-level review of the progress of projects implemented by the department.

It resolved to clear pending files at the earliest and crack down on officials holding up files. The Minister told officials to use technology-assisted mechanisms to process complaints and applications and organise file adalats.