Officials stop construction of building

Officials of the Revenue and Agriculture Departments prevented the construction of a building violating the land rules on the sugarcane fields at Kudavayal in Marayur on Saturday.
A stop memo was given in October and the works were continuing despite it, according to the officials. The officials visited the worksite and gave direction to immediately stop the works. The team was led by Marayur village officer Suresh V.A and agriculture officer Sheela Peter. Mr. Suresh said that a report will be given to the Revenue Divisional Officer, Devikulam, with regard to the violation of rules and continuation of the construction works despite the stop memo being issued.
