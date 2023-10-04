HamberMenu
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Officials should strive to safeguard gains made in public education sector: Minister

In the past seven years, investments to the tune of ₹3,800 crore have been done in the public education sector, he says.

October 04, 2023 09:48 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The State’s achievements in the education sector are something to be proud of, Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty has said. Officials of the General Education department should strive hard to preserve these gains, he said.

He was speaking after inaugurating a State-level workshop for education officials here on Wednesday.

The Minister said no other State could come close to achieving what Kerala had done. It was always the State that others looked to emulate. All children in the school-going age in the State took school admission. It also had the lowest dropout rate. A good number of schoolchildren completed Class XII. Also, schools had trained teachers. These were all huge strengths.

The government, he said, had always taken the position to protect schools facing the threat of closure. When it had announced four missions, one of them was the Public Education Rejuvenation Mission. The education mission led to a huge jump in the development of public school infrastructure. In most States in the country, private schools were being shown the green flag at the cost of government schools. Kerala, however, thought differently. In the past seven years, investments to the tune of ₹3,800 crore had been done in the public education sector.

However, education today should not be limited to physical infrastructure development. Academic excellence too was needed. Some corrections needed to be made on the academic front. These should be given priority, the Minister said.

Director of General Education Shanavas S., State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) director Jayaprakash R.K., Samagra Shiksha Kerala State Project director Supriya A.R., State Institute of Educational Technology director B. Aburaj, Vidyakiranam Mission assistant coordinator C. Ramakrishnan, and senior officials of the General Education department were present.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.