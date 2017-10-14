Officials seize turtles, antlers

Forest officials seized 11 endangered turtles and three sambar deer horns after intercepting two cars on the Mayipadi-Mogral road here on Friday and arrested four persons in this connection. Acting on a tip-off, a 11-member team headed by Kasaragod forest range officer N. Anil Kumar intercepted the cars around noon on Friday.
The consignment was to be delivered to agents of a businessman based in Maharashtra, he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor