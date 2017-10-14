Kerala

Officials seize turtles, antlers

Forest officials seized 11 endangered turtles and three sambar deer horns after intercepting two cars on the Mayipadi-Mogral road here on Friday and arrested four persons in this connection. Acting on a tip-off, a 11-member team headed by Kasaragod forest range officer N. Anil Kumar intercepted the cars around noon on Friday.

The consignment was to be delivered to agents of a businessman based in Maharashtra, he said.

