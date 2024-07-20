GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Officials plan to install Anthoniyar Colony model landslip detection system on Gap Road

Devikulam Subcollector says Amritha Institute installed the landslip detection system in Anthoniyar Colony in 2009, which passes on timely alerts to the district administration

Updated - July 20, 2024 08:43 pm IST

Published - July 20, 2024 08:34 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau
NHAI officials clearing debris from the landslip site on the Gap Road stretch of the Kochi-Dhanushkodi National Highway in Munnar on Saturday.

NHAI officials clearing debris from the landslip site on the Gap Road stretch of the Kochi-Dhanushkodi National Highway in Munnar on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Idukki district administration plans to install a landslip detection system like the one installed at Anthoniyar Colony near Munnar on the Gap Road stretch of the Kochi-Dhanushkodi National Highway in view of the recurring landslips on the stretch.

Devikulam Subcollector V.M. Jayakrishnan said the Amritha Institute had installed the landslip detection system in Anthoniyar Colony in 2009, which passed on timely alerts to the district administration. “Based on the alerts, the district administration shifts people from the area to safe places to avoid casualties. We plan to implement a similar system on the Gap Road,” he said.

An official at the landslip detection system centre at Anthoniyar Colony said the system was based on the area’s rainfall pattern and water pressure. “On detecting increased water pressure in the area, we pass on warnings to the district administration,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Idukki Collector issued a directive to the National Highways Authority of India to clear the landslip debris from the Gap Road so that traffic could be resumed in two days. She also directed the agency to take steps to prevent landslips on the stretch. Following the directive, NHAI officials cleared the debris from the road on Saturday.

The district administration banned traffic on the Gap Road after a landslip on the stretch on Tuesday morning. Mr. Jayakrishnan said traffic would officially resume on the route only after assessing the chances of landslips on the stretch.

On Saturday, the Collector withdrew traffic restrictions on the Neryamangalam forest route of the Kochi-Dhanushkodi National Highway. Invoking the DDMA Act, the Collector directed the Divisional Forest Officer to cut trees and branches that posed a threat on the stretch within 15 days and submit a report.

