Officials keep an eye on migrant workers

KOLLAM

22 September 2020 17:52 IST

30 Bengal residents test positive in a camp

The Labour Department, the Health officials and the police will closely monitor migrant labourers in Kollam as more than 30 West Bengal residents have tested positive in a camp near Karungappally.

During the lockdown, 7,834 migrant labourers had stayed back in the district and with the activities resuming in various sectors more persons have started returning. “Around 400 migrant labourers have returned of late. A 14-day quarantine is mandatory and all asymptomatic persons can join work without testing after the period. But we have conducted tests for majority of the labourers,” said the District Labour Officer.

Advertising

Advertising

According to the Health Department, micro-containment measures and the activities of Closed Cluster Groups will be strengthened to prevent the spread among more persons. “The risk factor is very high when it comes to congested camps and other settlements that are very crowded. The infection will easily spread among the residents and since they interact with others at work sites, the number of contact cases will also go up. But the situation is under control at present,” said an official.

The Labour Department has deployed special squads in railway stations and also to keep a tab on labourers who travel to Kollam from other districts via road. “We have been monitoring the inflow and are in touch with their employers and contractors. We had instructed them to follow the COVID-19 guidelines inside the camps and briefed them on the necessity to maintain social distancing. Now, we have started intensifying the surveillance, making sure that they are following the norms,” said the Labour Officer.