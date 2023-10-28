ADVERTISEMENT

Officials inspect Kundannur Junction

October 28, 2023 09:03 am | Updated 09:03 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Stakeholders conducted a joint inspection of Kundannur Junction on NH 66 as part of efforts to redevelop the junction where traffic movement is chaotic despite the commissioning of a six-lane flyover in 2020.

Officials of the Roads and Bridges Development Corporation of Kerala, Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board, and Revenue department participated in the inspection, based on which survey stones will be laid to acquire land that is needed to clear bottlenecks. K. Babu, MLA, and Maradu municipal chairman Antony Asanparambil were present.

