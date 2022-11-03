‘Officials denying gun licence to farmers citing Maoist threat’

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kerala Karshaka Sangham has alleged that the District Collector and the District Police Chief (Kozhikode rural) are denying gun licence to farmers to kill wild boars.

In a release on Thursday, sangham functionaries claimed that the authorities were justifying their decision citing Maoist presence in the district. They, however, pointed out that the presence of left-wing extremists had been found only in a few grama panchayats in Kozhikode. Denying gun licence to all the farmers in the district is not fair. A large number of farmers are facing the destruction of their crops by wild animals in grama panchayats such as Koodaranhi, Kodencheri, Thiruvambadi, Karassery, Kodiyathur, Puthuppadi, Chakkitapara, and Kuttiyadi. Giving them permission to kill wild boars would help them in a big way, the release added.