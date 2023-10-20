ADVERTISEMENT

Officials denying facilities at govt. hospitals to public, says Kerala Health Minister

October 20, 2023 12:14 am | Updated 12:14 am IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau

Health Minister Veena George visIting the Taluk Hospital at Vythiri in Wayanad on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Health Minister Veena George has said that undesirable trends will not be allowed in the healthcare sector.

Addressing the media after a district-level review meeting at Pookode in Wayanad, Ms. George said that even though all basic facilities and systems were available at government hospitals, they were being denied to the public.

“Such unhealthy tendencies in the public healthcare sector is a major challenge faced by the Ardram healthcare project,” Ms. George said, adding that stringent action should be taken against officials responsible for such issues.

Gynaecology departments at government hospitals would be strengthened, the Minister said after visiting four major government hospitals in the district.

Since a huge amount was earmarked for the overall development of the healthcare sector, construction works at hospitals should be completed in a time-bound manner, Ms. George said.

MBBS courses would be offered at the Wayanad Government Medical College Hospital from the next academic year, the Minister said, adding that a nursing college would also be set up in the district soon.

