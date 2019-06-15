Officials cut red tape in the time of Nipah

It was an emergency effort with a difference as health and education authorities in Nipah-epicentre Vadakkekara came together to ensure that a girl could continue her studies.

The family of the sole Nipah patient from the district has been under quarantine since the confirmation of the infection in the 23-year-old. It was only after the immediate threat to his life subsided that a close relative discovered she had only a few days left to submit her application for higher studies but could not leave home.

She shared her concern with junior health inspector Suresh C., who had been calling twice a day to monitor their situation. Then, a collective effort of various departments ensued and she could submit her application in a day, without stepping out of the house.

“I mentioned the problem to Mr. Suresh on June 12,” said the student. The last date for applying was June 15.

“I asked him whether I can go to the Akshaya centre. He promised to see what could be done.”

Wheels start rolling

Mr. Suresh immediately put across her request to the authorities at the Nipah control room in the district. World Health Organisation representative P.S. Rakesh asked him to check whether the certificates required could be procured without the student’s physical presence.

Mr. Suresh got on to the job and his first query was to the nearest Akshaya centre. They responded positively. Certificates for income and caste had to be procured. Her school too had to issue one.

Mr. Suresh collected the application form from the Akshaya centre, got the student’s signature, and details of the ration card and her SSLC book. The school Principal immediately provided the certificate and the Akshaya centre uploaded details of all three, which were to be certified by the village officer.

Vadakkekara panchayat president K.M. Ambrose got all these done without delay.

Usually, it takes at least 3-4 days to get these certificates ready. However, they were made available online within a day and she could submit her application on June 13. “Many departments came together to comply with her request,” said Mr. Suresh. The family is still under quarantine.

There were other urgent requests too, such as medicines, from those quarantined, said district surveillance officials.

All help was provided by the teams on the field, they added.