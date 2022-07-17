Officials assessing rain damages at Kuninji

The Revenue department is estimating the total damage suffered in the rain and wind that lashed the Kuninji area of Purappuzha grama panchayat recently. Widespread losses to houses, shops and standing crops were reported.

Around 1,000 rubber trees were uprooted in the heavy wind. Many houses and shops were damaged when the uprooted trees fell on them. The damage were in areas from Palachuvadu to Kuninji.

Initial reports said that as many as 11 houses and seven shops were damaged.

An official of the Revenue department said that as per the initial estimates, a compensation amounting to ₹5 lakh to each house and ₹1 lakh to each shop was estimated.

A large number of electric posts fell down affecting the power distribution in the area. An official of the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) said that it would take time to completely restore the power connection.