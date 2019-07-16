Official told to hold talks with residents on pipe laying

District Collector S. Sambasiva Rao has directed the secretary, Thalakkulathoor grama panchayat, to hold talks with local residents to speed up the laying of pipelines for the Japan International Corporation Agency (JICA)-aided drinking water project in the area.
This was decided at a review meeting held at the collectorate here on Monday. Work on the drinking water project had been completed in Nanmanda and Balussery grama panchayats and it was in the final stage in Kunnamangalam.
Work to be reviewed
Pipelines would be laid at Pantheerankavu in Olavanna ahead of widening the bypass road there. Works would be reviewed every 15 days and the next meeting would be held on August 2.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor