Official told to hold talks with residents on pipe laying

District Collector S. Sambasiva Rao has directed the secretary, Thalakkulathoor grama panchayat, to hold talks with local residents to speed up the laying of pipelines for the Japan International Corporation Agency (JICA)-aided drinking water project in the area.

This was decided at a review meeting held at the collectorate here on Monday. Work on the drinking water project had been completed in Nanmanda and Balussery grama panchayats and it was in the final stage in Kunnamangalam.

Work to be reviewed

Pipelines would be laid at Pantheerankavu in Olavanna ahead of widening the bypass road there. Works would be reviewed every 15 days and the next meeting would be held on August 2.