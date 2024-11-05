Official language celebration week

As part of the official language week celebrations, District Collector S. Prem Krishnan on Tuesday inaugurated a seminar titled “The significance of Malayalam” at St. Thomas College, Kozhencherry, on Tuesday. In his address, the collector highlighted how evolving media have contributed to the growth and richness of the Malayalam language. Screenwriter and lyricist B.T. Anil Kumar delivered the keynote address. As part of the celebrations, a seminar on the Right to Information (RTI) Act, to be inaugurated by State Information Commissioner A. Abdul Hakeem, will be held at the District Collectorate. Mr. Krishnan will preside over the event.