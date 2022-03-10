Official lands in Vigilance net
‘Sexual favours sought to help woman take loan from PF’
Officials of the Vigilance and Anti Corruption Bureau (VACB) here on Thursday arrested a Junior Superintendent with the Deputy Directorate of Education, who allegedly sought sexual favours from a woman in return for helping her to get a loan from the Provident Fund. The arrested was identified as Vinod C.R., a native of Kannur. He was arrested by the VACB officers from a lodge in Kottayam on Thursday.
The accused, nodal officer of the Government Aided Institutions (GAIN) PF wing, allegedly invited the woman to a lodge room and asked her to bring a new shirt . The woman, an employee of the State Education Department, had earlier submitted an application for a loan from her PF account.
On a complaint lodged by the woman, the officers laid a trap and caught the accused official red-handed from the lodge room. During an interrogation, the sleuths also recovered the messages sent by the accused to the complainant. The accused will be produced in a Vigilance court, officials said.
