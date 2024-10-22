Official gets four-year jail term in graft case

Former Muvattupuzha Revenue Divisional Officer V.R. Mohanan Pillai was sentenced to a four-year jail term and slapped with a fine of ₹35,000 in a corruption case. The sentence was issued by the Vigilance special judge, Muvattupuzha.

The prosecution case was that the official had demanded bribe from the petitioner for a construction work in the latter’s holding. The Vigilance had arrested the official while accepting the bribe, according to a communication issued by the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau.

V.A. Saritha, public prosecutor, appeared in the case.

The agency has requested the public to inform it of instances of corruption through its toll-free number 1064 and phone number 85929-00900 or WhatsApp number 94477-89100.