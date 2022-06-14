Official fined ₹25,000 for delay in replying to RTI query

June 14, 2022 22:15 IST

State Information Commissioner K.L. Vivekanandan has imposed a fine of ₹25,000 on T.A. Ambily, executive engineer and information officer of Thripunithura Municipality, on the charge of incurring a delay of 114 days in replying to an RTI query, which ought to be replied in 30 days, and for providing ‘misleading’ information.

RTI applicant C.B. Ashokan of Irumpanam had sought details of the steps the municipality took after an individual allegedly built his compound wall atop the retention wall of a road and members of the public complained about it to the civic body.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In addition, the official replied to a notice issued by the Information Commission after a year and a half although she was told to do so in a fortnight, says an official release.