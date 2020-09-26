Offices told to follow COVID-19 protocol

Pregnant women, children, elderly should exercise caution

District medical authorities have instructed heads of institutions to make sure that COVID-19 protocol is strictly followed at offices.

The instruction comes on the heels of a September 22 government order pertaining to the functioning of the Secretariat and other government offices at full strength. Employees should take care to sanitise their hands while entering and leaving offices.

Masks should cover the nose and mouth and should not be lowered when speaking, District Medical Officer (DMO) K.S. Shinu said here on Friday. Gathering in groups to have food should be avoided, he said. People who experience fever, exhaustion, headache, body ache, respiratory difficulties, diarrhoea, and loss of smell and taste should go into room quarantine.

If the symptoms persist, they should alert health officials and undergo COVID-19 tests.

Even if the test result returns negative, the individual should remain in quarantine until the symptoms subside, the DMO said.